Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPNYY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 29,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

