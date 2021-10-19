Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97. Nitori has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

