Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $10.35. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 3,732 shares trading hands.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

