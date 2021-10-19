Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $145,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NOMD stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

