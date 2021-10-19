Northern Trust Corp Acquires 389,232 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 108.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,232 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 283,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

