Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $266,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 249,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.