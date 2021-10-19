Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

