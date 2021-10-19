Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

