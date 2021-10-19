Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 213,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 158,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55.

