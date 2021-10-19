Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $31,702,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $21,616,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

