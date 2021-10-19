Novartis (NVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

