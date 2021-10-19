Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $57.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.81 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $335.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,687,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,475,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,199. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.47.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

