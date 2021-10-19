Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 6.8%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

