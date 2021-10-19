NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,399.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,010.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,031.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,962.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,868.01 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

