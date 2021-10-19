O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.
Shares of OI stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
