O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

