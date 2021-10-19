Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $68,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 215,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,076,943. The company has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.