Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.56 on Tuesday, reaching $533.48. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.82 and a 200-day moving average of $526.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

