Obyte 1-Day Volume Tops $58,766.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $30.92 or 0.00048874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a market cap of $24.42 million and $58,766.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 789,576 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

