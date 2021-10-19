Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

