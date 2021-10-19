ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 4% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $13,269.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,290.48 or 1.00069822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00054582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.63 or 0.00789811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000965 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001635 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004461 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

