Offshift (XFT) Trading 63% Higher Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $351,936.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00005715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,094.34 or 0.99837100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00683703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001582 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

