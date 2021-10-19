Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,273. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $293.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,528 shares of company stock worth $206,770,821. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

