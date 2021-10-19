OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NORW opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

