OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,982 Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.99% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

