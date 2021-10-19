OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,982 Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.99% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.