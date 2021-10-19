OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $727,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,457,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

