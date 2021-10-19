OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.21% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.