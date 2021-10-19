OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.