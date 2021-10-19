OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

BNDW stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

