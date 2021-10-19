OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.