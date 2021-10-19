Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Olympic Steel worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

