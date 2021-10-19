ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 3514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

