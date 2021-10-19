OneRoot Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $222,673.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $788,493.86 and approximately $222,673.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

