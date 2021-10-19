Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 177.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

