Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $697,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.