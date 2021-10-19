Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

