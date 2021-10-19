Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

