Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,281 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Navient were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. FMR LLC raised its position in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 640,225 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,956,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Navient by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 280,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

