Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 701 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

