OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells $1,403,277.20 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OPRX traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 0.66.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
