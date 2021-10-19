OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells $1,403,277.20 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPRX traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

