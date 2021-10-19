OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $47.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OSUR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 602,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,137. The company has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a PE ratio of 155.71 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $353,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.