O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $121,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $640.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,397 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

