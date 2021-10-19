Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OR opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after acquiring an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

