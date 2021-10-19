PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 25,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

