Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $18.66 Average PT from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

