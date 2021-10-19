Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.88.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,036. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846. Insiders purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

