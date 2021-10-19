Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 4.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03. 54,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,163,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

