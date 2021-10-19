PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 2.43% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THMA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,963,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ THMA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.