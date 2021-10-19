PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $2,439,000.

Shares of HIII opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

