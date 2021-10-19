Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 637.65 ($8.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 745.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 798.47. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

