Peet DeFi Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00098289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,274.78 or 1.00430744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.02 or 0.06007935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

